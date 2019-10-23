Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus on I-64

ST. LOUIS- First responders were called to westbound Interstate 64 Monday morning following an accident involving a school bus.

The accident occurred just before the Science Center Bridge overpass near Kingshighway and Tamm.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where two school buses were pulled over to the side of the highway. Police say there are possibly four vehicles were involved including one school bus.

There are no reported injuries at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

