Live Video: President Trump delivers statement on Syria

Turkish media quote President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Turkey will resume its offensive in northeastern Syria if neither Russia nor the U.S. ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters completely pull out of the region along Turkey’s border.

Erdogan spoke to journalists on Wednesday, following his return from talks in Russia.

He says he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin what would happen if the Syrian Kurdish fighters donned Syrian army uniforms and remained in the border area. Erdogan says Putin responded by saying he wouldn’t let that happen.

Erdogan’s comments were carried by Hurriyet newspaper’s online edition.

The Turkish leader also says a planned visit to Washington for talks with President Donald Trump, scheduled for Nov. 13, would likely take place.