Man shot in the back while sitting in parked vehicle on North Broadway

ST. LOUIS – A man is hospitalized after getting shot in the back early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a car on North Broadway and Fremont Street around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the victim was found about three-quarters of a mile away from the initial location on St. Cyr Road at Bellefontaine Road.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

