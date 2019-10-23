LIVE Video: President Trump issues a statement on Syria

Missouri man accused of driving drunk at 110 mph with kids in vehicle

Posted 10:51 am, October 23, 2019, by

Justin Pike

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Court documents say a man who is charged with a felony was driving drunk with a 2, 4- and 10-year-old in his vehicle as he sped down a Missouri highway at 110 mph.

Justin Pike, 33, of St. Joseph, was charged this week with child endangerment. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that he was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County. Court documents allege that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers smelled alcohol on his breath and administered a sobriety test, which he failed.

He has been released on bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

