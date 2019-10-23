Nationals Strike First in World Series, Beat Astros 5-4 in Game One

20 year old Nationals outfielder Juan Soto had three hits and drove in three runs in his team’s 5-4 win over the Astros in Game One of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday night in Houston. Soto homered to tie the game at 2-2. He then smacked a two run double giving Washington a 5-2 lead.

The Astros battled back with a couple of runs, but fell one short in the 5-4 set back.

St. Louis native Max Scherzer was the winning pitcher in Game One. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs. Four Nationals relievers followed Scherzer to the hill. Sean Doolittle pitched a one and a third scoreless innings to pick up the save. Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole took the loss, allowing all five runs.

The Astros stranded 11 runners on base.

Game Two of the World Series is Wednesday night in Houston with the Nationals holding a one game to none lead in the best of seven game series. Coverage begins on Fox 2 at 6:30 PM.

 

