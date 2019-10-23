Over 150 restaurants participating in dine out event to honor 4 fallen first responders Wednesday

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Flying over St. Louis
October 23, 2019
ST. LOUIS - More than 150 restaurants in the bi-state will host dine out events Wednesday, October 23  to benefit the families of four area first responders who died in the line of duty this year.

All the participating restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to the families.

The St. Louis Hero Network's Fall Night for our Fallen will honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins,  Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering,  Maryland Heights Firefighter Chris Moore and North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Find the full list and all the event information on the St. Louis Hero Network Facebook page.

