× Police respond to Ritenour High School after gun found in student’s backpack

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – Breckenridge Hills police responded to Ritenour High School Monday afternoon following an incident involving a firearm.

A member of the Ritenour staff told Fox 2 that a student had a gun in their backpack.

According to a statement from the school, the student was in the assistant principal’s office when the administrator discovered the gun. The assistant principal confiscated the firearm and alerted school resource officers, who are members of the St. Ann Police Department.

School resource officers removed the student from the building and remanded the individual to the custody of Breckenridge Hills authorities.

The student in question was not using the gun to threaten students, the school said. The student will be disciplined according to district policy, which calls for suspension or expulsion.