St. Louis plans to get rid of 2,000 dead and dying trees

Posted 4:39 pm, October 23, 2019, by

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The city of St. Louis plans to spend $1 million to get rid of 2,000 potentially dangerous trees.

A contract was awarded Wednesday to a private tree removal company whose work will supplement ongoing tree maintenance by the city’s Forestry Division.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says residents often raise concerns about dead or dying trees near their homes, cars, and sidewalks. She says removing them will make neighbors safer and more pleasant.

Plans call for the trees to be removed by next summer. Most are in public right-of-way.

The mayor’s office says the city plans to replace as many of the trees as possible with new, healthier ones.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.