LIVE Video: President Trump issues a statement on Syria

Thousands of bulbs planted in Forest park for next spring

Posted 9:36 am, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Step outside and it may feel like winter, but that's not stopping volunteers at Forest Park from preparing for spring. Tuesday Forest Park Forever's Land Management Team started the task of planting more than 60,000 bulbs in anticipation of spring tulips. 13,000 tulip bulbs will be planted on Art Hill.

Forest Park Forever offers classes for those wanting to learn more. This season's classes will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Visit Forest Park Forever  for more information. If you'd like information on their volunteer program, check out this website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.