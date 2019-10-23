Thousands of bulbs planted in Forest park for next spring

ST. LOUIS - Step outside and it may feel like winter, but that's not stopping volunteers at Forest Park from preparing for spring. Tuesday Forest Park Forever's Land Management Team started the task of planting more than 60,000 bulbs in anticipation of spring tulips. 13,000 tulip bulbs will be planted on Art Hill.
Forest Park Forever offers classes for those wanting to learn more. This season's classes will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Visit Forest Park Forever for more information. If you'd like information on their volunteer program, check out this website.