ST. LOUIS - Changes inside the brain take place years before the memory loss of Alzheimer's disease becomes evident. A new simple blood test may be the key to unlocking the future struggle. Dr. Beau Ances is a professor of neurology at Washington University. He talks about diagnosis, new drugs in development, and St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's.

