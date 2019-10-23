Woman has three puppies stolen from her at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A violent theft of puppies and a woman was robbed at gunpoint as a man stole her three bulldog puppies in north St. Louis.

After talking with the dog's owner about the terrifying ordeal, a search is on for the thief who ran off with puppies.

Eleanor Wallace is still shaken -up. She was walking the puppies near her home in the 5100 of Terry in north St. Louis Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., “He approached me, I had no idea this was getting ready to happen. I did not get a good look at him. He asked let me see the puppies. I'm like let me see the puppies? I like, they right here, “said Wallace.

Wallace says the suspect showed her a gun and took the puppies, “He then opened up his jacket and I saw an automatic and he told me to give him the puppies. I said here, gave it to him no questions ask,” said Wallace.

The three puppies are unique colors in the bulldog family. The girl puppy is gray with black spots and the two boys, one has a patch over his eye white and black in color and the other brown and white.

Wallace says she misses her dogs and hopes she gets them back.

St. Louis police are still investigating the robbery and have no suspects in custody.

Police say after taking the puppies the suspect drove off in a dark grey sedan.

Authorities encourage anyone with any information to contact the police.