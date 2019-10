Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - State, local and community leaders will be in attendance when Ameren Missouri announces a reinvestment of $20 million in the North St. Louis community.

The energy company is set to break ground a new operating center on Geraldine Avenue at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, Ameren Missouri will invest an estimated $193 million in infrastructure upgrades in the Archview Division, which includes North St. Louis and surrounding communities.