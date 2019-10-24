Arkansas fines Missouri farmer $105K for illegal herbicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Plant Board has fined a Missouri farmer $105,000 for using a banned herbicide on an Arkansas field he farmed.

The board concluded at a hearing Wednesday that Jeffrey Todd, of Clarkton, Missouri, had 11 violations involving dicamba application on a field he farmed east of Piggott, near the Arkansas-Missouri border.

In 2018, Arkansas banned the use of dicamba from mid-April through end of that October. Farmers say the herbicide drifts onto crops where it’s not applied and causes damage. Todd’s dicamba applications took place between June and August 2018.

Todd didn’t attend the hearing, and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette didn’t reach Todd for comment on Wednesday.

The board issued its highest fine to Todd for spraying dicamba that moved off target and caused “significant” damage to other crops.
