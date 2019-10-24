× Father charged with son’s murder now facing child sex crime charges

CLAYTON, MO – Additional charges have been filed against a father accused in the death of his disabled son.

On October 4, 2019, Dawan Ferguson, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son, 9-year-old Christian. He is being held without bond. Christian has been missing since June 2003.

On Thursday (October 24), the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office additionally charged Ferguson with first-degree Statutory Rape, first-degree Statutory Sodomy, second-degree Statutory Rape, second-degree Statutory Sodomy, and second-degree Child Molestation. Bond is set on these additional charges at $500,000.00.

According to court documents, Dawan Ferguson killed his son by basically not giving him what he needed to survive. Christian had a genetic disorder that required that he receive proper nutrition and medication and that Dawan Ferguson knew that. The documents say from January 16, 2001, until June 18, 2003, Dawan Ferguson failed to provide Christian with proper nutrition and medication, and that Christian would have died within 48 to 72 hours without the medication he needed. Ferguson, who had full custody of Christian, left his home with the boy on June 11, 2003. Christian was never seen again.