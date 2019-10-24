Firefighters suffer minor injuries in St. Peters shed fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Thursday morning while responding to a structure fire in St. Peters.

The fire broke out just before 4:00 a.m. at a machine shed in the 2900 block of North St. Peters Parkway near Woodbridge. FOX 2 's Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where it took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

According to authorities, the injured firefighters fell into an oil pit and were evaluated at the scene by EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.