× O’Fallon, Illinois man charged with attempted murder

O’FALLON, Ill. – An O’Fallon, Illinois man was jailed for attempted murder following a reported domestic disturbance.

According to O’Fallon police, officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of W. Highway 50 on Wednesday for attempted homicide. Officers learned things stemmed from a domestic incident.

Police took Eric Harrington into custody in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Harrington with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and interfering with reporting domestic violence. He remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and released. That individual is expected to make a full recovery.