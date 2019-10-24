Police say critically injured SLU student was not shot; no sign of crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis University sent an alert Thursday afternoon notifying students one of their own had been shot near an off-campus parking garage.

A university official said the alert went out because that was the information police shared with them. However, St. Louis police eventually determined there were no signs of gunshot wounds and no sign of a crime. They said the woman was critically injured.

Police said the woman is in her 20s and the cause of her injuries is not yet known. She was found on a driveway leading to the parking garage in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard. Some of her belongings were found on the fifth floor of that garage.

“When I first got the alert, it’s kind of scary because it’s so close to campus,” said SLU student Rita Miles.

Students we talked with appreciate the fact the university was trying to notify them about a serious situation but wish the facts would have been correct.

“I’d rather them take the time to fact check and be thorough with their findings before they alert us but at the same time it’s important to know if there is like an immediate threat,” said SLU student Gabe Sweezy.

St. Louis University student Lauren Fazell added: “They were just doing their best, trying to communicate with students exactly what they knew.”