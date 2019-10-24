St. Louis County Police joining in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day efforts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – You have a chance to get rid of leftover prescription pills lying around your house this weekend. Saturday, October 26, 2019, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. You can drop off unwanted or expired medications at police stations and designated places across the area.
Properly disposing of the drugs helps cut down on opioid abuse and keeps chemicals out of our water supply.
St. Louis County Police will accept medications between 10:00am-2:00pm at the following locations.
- County Recreation Complex – 2577 Redman, 63136
- Central County Precinct Station – 1333 Ashby, 63132
- Green Park City Hall – 11100 Mueller Rd. #2 , 63123
- Marlborough City Hall – 7826 Wimbledon, 63119
- Grantwood Village City Hall – 1 Missionary Ridge, 63123
- South County Precinct Station – 323 Sappington Barracks Rd., 63125
- Fenton City Hall – 625 New Smizer Mill Rd., 63026
- Wildwood City Hall – 16860 Main Street, 63040
- West County Precinct Station- 232 Vance Rd., 63088
- Valley Park City Hall- 320 Benton Street, 63088
- Twin Oaks City Hall – 1381 Big Bend, 63021
- Jennings Precinct Station – 5445 Jennings Station Road, 63136
Visit the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website for additional locations.