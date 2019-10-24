× St. Louis County Police joining in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day efforts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – You have a chance to get rid of leftover prescription pills lying around your house this weekend. Saturday, October 26, 2019, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. You can drop off unwanted or expired medications at police stations and designated places across the area.

Properly disposing of the drugs helps cut down on opioid abuse and keeps chemicals out of our water supply.

St. Louis County Police will accept medications between 10:00am-2:00pm at the following locations.

County Recreation Complex – 2577 Redman, 63136

Central County Precinct Station – 1333 Ashby, 63132

Green Park City Hall – 11100 Mueller Rd. #2 , 63123

Marlborough City Hall – 7826 Wimbledon, 63119

Grantwood Village City Hall – 1 Missionary Ridge, 63123

South County Precinct Station – 323 Sappington Barracks Rd., 63125

Fenton City Hall – 625 New Smizer Mill Rd., 63026

Wildwood City Hall – 16860 Main Street, 63040

West County Precinct Station- 232 Vance Rd., 63088

Valley Park City Hall- 320 Benton Street, 63088

Twin Oaks City Hall – 1381 Big Bend, 63021

Jennings Precinct Station – 5445 Jennings Station Road, 63136

Visit the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website for additional locations.