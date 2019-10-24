St. Louis kid donates $10,000 in clothing to other children

Posted 11:44 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, October 24, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 12-year-old is paying it forward to other kids in our community. Mikey Wren is a business owner, a best-selling author, and an inspirational speaker.

Wren held a free event at the new Magic House location called Made on Delmar. It featured activities focusing on science, technology, and math.

He also made a big gift for his peers, $10,000 worth of clothing for children. Other kids won't be able to make fun of them because of their clothes.

The new clothing was provided to him by KIDBOX as a part of the company's commitment to help their Kids Board members make a local impact in their communities.

