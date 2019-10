Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hanse will be performing at St. Louis`s Fabulous Fox Theatre October 22 - November 3. Dear Evan Hanse has been declared 'One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history' by the Washington Post`s Peter Marks.

For more information, visit Metrotix.Com or call Metrotix at 314.534.1111