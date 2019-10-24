× Wentzville UAW members approve new GM contract

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The members of the local auto workers union approved a new deal with General Motors as part of a nationwide vote to end a five-week strike.

Exactly 3,300 members of United Auto Workers 2250 cast ballots on Thursday; 20 ballots were voided.

The local UAW were in favor of the agreement by a final tally of 2,115 to 1,185 votes.

The nationwide votes are expected to be announced on Friday. The deal is dependent on the national tally.

Last week, union negotiators and General Motors reached a tentative agreement in which members would receive a signing bonus and a bump in hourly wages for veteran workers over the life of this new contract, as well as a reduction in employee contributions to their health insurance. This deal could also affect temporary workers by providing a path to full-time employment.