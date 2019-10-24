× Woman rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in CWE

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the Central West End Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Lindell just after 10:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a female victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

Few details have been released about the shooting, FOX 2’s Roche Madden is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371