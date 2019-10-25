Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours

Posted 8:13 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06AM, October 25, 2019

The Tick fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours has burned about 3,950 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It was 5% contained by late Thursday.

A wildfire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said.

The wind-driven blaze had only scorched a couple hundred acres when it quickly exploded to more than 3,000 acres and destroyed several structures, the fire department said.

