× A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours

A wildfire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said.

The Tick fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours has burned about 3,950 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It was 5% contained by late Thursday.

The wind-driven blaze had only scorched a couple hundred acres when it quickly exploded to more than 3,000 acres and destroyed several structures, the fire department said.