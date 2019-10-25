Bathroom ceiling comes crashing down in north St. Louis County apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A family living at an apartment complex in unincorporated north St. Louis County said their bathroom ceiling came crashing down Friday after water was gushing from the unit above it for more than a day and a half.

The couple, who lives at Woodland Apartments, not far from Chambers Road, said they called apartment management but nobody would answer or come out to fix the problem.

Fox 2 tried to reach the apartment management at its physical office, by office phone, and the emergency maintenance phone on Friday but was not able to get in contact with anyone.

"I have two kids, ages 4 and 5, they could have been in the bathroom using the bathroom at the time," said Keith Mayweather, who lives in the unit.

The couple said they called 911 because the situation became so dire.

The fire department told Fox 2 they were concerned about the conditions of the complex and immediately notified the St. Louis County Housing Authority and the St. Louis County Police Department’s problem properties unit.

The couple said staff with the housing authority responded to the property Friday evening and took photos of the safety concerns in the unit.

Mayweather said after the fire department responded to the unit, apartment management offered the couple a temporary unit to stay in but they said the conditions were not safe and they are paying to stay in a hotel. They said the apartment offered the next month free rent but the couple said they no longer feel safe living on the property.