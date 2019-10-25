C3 Fitness: Total body medicine ball workout

ST. LOUIS - Cason from C3 Fitness shows you how to use a medicine ball for a total body workout.

Warm-Up 1 minute: Begin by lightly jogging for 30 seconds. Follow that by planting your feet wide and gently twisting your trunk from side-to-side for 30 seconds. (Note: Your hips and legs do not move, your torso rotates slowly side-to-side]. Now, proceed directly to the first exercise.

1. Medicine Ball Squat Toss

2. Medicine Ball Cross Behind Front Raise (Curtsy lunge)

3. Medicine Ball Rolling Push-Ups

4. Medicine Ball Plank Jacks

5. Medicine Ball Lunge with a Twist

6. Medicine Ball Slam

7. Medicine Ball High-To-Low (Woodchopper)

8. Medicine Ball Russian Twist

This completes an entire cycle through the workout. Take a moment to get water then, if desired, go back and start the workout for a second time through (skipping the warm-up) for a complete 20-minute workout.

