C3 Fitness: Total body medicine ball workout

ST. LOUIS - Cason from C3 Fitness shows you how to use a medicine ball for a total body workout.
Warm-Up 1 minute: Begin by lightly jogging for 30 seconds. Follow that by planting your feet wide and gently twisting your trunk from side-to-side for 30 seconds. (Note: Your hips and legs do not move, your torso rotates slowly side-to-side]. Now, proceed directly to the first exercise.
1. Medicine Ball Squat Toss
2. Medicine Ball Cross Behind Front Raise (Curtsy lunge)
3. Medicine Ball Rolling Push-Ups
4. Medicine Ball Plank Jacks
5. Medicine Ball Lunge with a Twist
6. Medicine Ball Slam
7. Medicine Ball High-To-Low (Woodchopper)
8. Medicine Ball Russian Twist
This completes an entire cycle through the workout. Take a moment to get water then, if desired, go back and start the workout for a second time through (skipping the warm-up) for a complete 20-minute workout.