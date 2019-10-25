Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard from Carnival cruise ship

Posted 8:23 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, October 25, 2019

The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who was reported overboard from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday evening.

The Carnival Dream departed Galveston, Texas, Thursday on a four-day cruise when the guest went overboard, Carnival said in a statement to CNN.

“Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony,” the statement said. Command on the ship began search and rescue procedures immediately.

A report came into the Coast Guard around 8:45 p.m. at night, when the ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston, the Coast Guard said. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued, and a helicopter crew and aircrew were deployed.

Carnival said a CareTeam is assisting the man’s family.

Two men were reported overboard from Carnival cruises last December. A 22-year-old man with autism was on a cruise to Mexico with a nonprofit organization that works with disabled adults when he climbed over a deck rail and went missing, according to the cruise line.

Days earlier, a 26-year-old man went overboard from a ship 35 miles south of the Florida Keys, sparking search and rescue efforts.

 

