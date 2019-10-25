× Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for your help to find a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on October 24 in the 9600 block of Gentry Ave.

Friday morning an Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Ronnie E. McCutchen. His girlfriend tells police that he has expressed suicidal thoughts and is in possession of a black handgun.

McCutchen drives a Maroon 2001 Dodge Durango with licenses plate JA5R4R. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronnie E. McCutchen is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.