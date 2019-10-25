Express Scripts creates Chain of Hope to carry at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Two years ago, Express Scripts brought a team together to help end Alzheimer’s. This year, they’ve incorporated something new for the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

A Chain of Hope is what they’re calling it.

Michelle Gulledge, Express Scripts Senior Internal Auditor, is a member of the Express Scripts Team for the Walk. “We wanted to come up with an idea that was visual so that the regular employee or person who saw it would question what it was,” says Gulledge. “So we came up with the chain links.”

Each person who signs up to walk with or donate to the team can add a colored paper link of 4-inch diameter to the chain.

The colors represent the four Promise Garden flowers of the Alzheimer’s Association. Blue for someone who has Alzheimer’s or dementia. Purple for someone has lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow for care-providers. And orange for supporters.

“What has been really eye-opening is the amount of orange,” says Lucy Li, Senior Director of Financial Compliance and Express Scripts Team Captain. “There are a lot of companies that fortunately have not been impacted by this disease but support our vision to see a world without Alzheimer’s one day.”

Express Scripts has rallied over 100 people for their team; they have 300 links and there’s more to be built!

The Express Scripts team plans to all carry the chain this Sunday as they walk for a cure. Visit alz.org/walk and click on team Express Scripts to add your link to the chain! The team hopes, one day, they will add a white link to the chain – which will signify a cure to Alzheimer’s.

The St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Sunday, October 27th at Enterprise Center.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.