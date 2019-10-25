Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - Fire crews were called to a house fire in East St. Louis around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX is over the house located at 2018 Market Street where the home is engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control just before 6:40 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene.

FOX 2's Blair Ledet is headed to the scene to gather more information. More details will be posted as this story develops.

No injuries have been reported at this time.