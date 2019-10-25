Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in East St. Louis

Posted 6:44 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30AM, October 25, 2019
Data pix.

EAST ST. LOUIS -  Fire crews were called  to a house fire in  East St. Louis  around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX is over the house located at 2018 Market Street where the home is engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control just before 6:40 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene.

FOX 2's Blair Ledet is headed to the scene to gather more information.  More details will be posted as this story develops.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

