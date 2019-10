Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier from APA of Missouri has a very special friend. Meet Lambchop, a male dog who is 5 months old. He is a happy-go-lucky pup who is ready to find a wonderful family of his own.

If you are interested in adopting Lambchop or other animals please visit the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood.

Call: (314)645-4610