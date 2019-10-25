× Injured Tarasenko will not travel to Boston

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues announced that forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for this weekend’s games in Boston and Detroit. Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the Blues’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated when the team returns to St. Louis. At that point, the Blues will provide an update on Tarasenko’s status.