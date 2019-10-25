ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 03: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues checks David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins into the boards in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Injured Tarasenko will not travel to Boston
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues announced that forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for this weekend’s games in Boston and Detroit. Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the Blues’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated when the team returns to St. Louis. At that point, the Blues will provide an update on Tarasenko’s status.