Jurors award $19 million to St. Louis County police sergeant in discrimination case

Posted 11:35 pm, October 25, 2019, by

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County police sergeant won a $19 million verdict Friday in a discrimination case against the department.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a jury agreed with Sgt. Keith Wildhaber that the department discriminated against him because he was gay.

The weeklong trial included testimony about Wildhaber being passed over 23 times for a promotion and transferred to another precinct, as well as accounts from employees in the department.

A Post-Dispatch reporter tweeted the jury foreman said, “We wanted to send a message. If you discriminate, you’re going to pay a big price. Bullying doesn’t work. Retaliation doesn’t work.”

