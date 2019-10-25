LIVE Video: Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral – Former Presidents Clinton and Obama to speak

Man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded motorist

Posted 10:54 am, October 25, 2019, by

OVERLAND, Mo. –  A St. Louis man has been charged with wounding a driver in a road-rage shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Jeremy Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say he was in the backseat of a vehicle on Oct. 19 when a “verbal altercation” with someone in another vehicle occurred as both vehicles were stopped at a light. Police say that as the driver of the other vehicle accelerated from the light, Lane fired several shots.

Police say the driver was struck in the arm and stopped at a restaurant for help. Bail for Lane was set at $100,000 cash-only.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.