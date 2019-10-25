LIVE Video: Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral – Former Presidents Clinton and Obama to speak

Police identify slain teen in double shooting in St. Louis

Posted 10:57 am, October 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was killed in a St. Louis shooting that also wounded a 14-year-old.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Friday that Cartrell Amos was the person found dead Wednesday night near the back door of a residence.

Police say a 14-year-old also was shot multiple times but survived. Police said he was stable at a hospital. His name wasn’t released.

Police say investigators don’t know who shot the teens.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.