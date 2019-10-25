LIVE Video: Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral – Former Presidents Clinton and Obama to speak

Police looking for driver who clipped child getting off a school bus

Posted 11:51 am, October 25, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A hit-and-run crash leaves a child injured. It happened around 5:00pm Thursday on Goodfellow a few blocks north of I-70. Police say the child had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is listed in stable condition. The driver has not been found.

The accident happened after the student got off the bus.  The driver went around the bus, struck the child, and drove away from the scene.  A police report says that they're looking for the driver of a black Pontiac.

 

