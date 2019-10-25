× Six Flags St. Louis hosting largest interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show screening in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis plans to host the largest interactive screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Missouri. The event will benefit the classic St. Andrews Theatre which was recently damaged by a fire. Free with theme park admission and open to the first 1,000 guests in line.

The movie will be accompanied by full audience participation and a live shadow cast performance by Flustered Mustard out of St. Andrews Cinema. The screening begins at 11:30 PM, it is free with theme park admission and seating is limited to the first 1,000 people. Due to the film’s R-Rating, guests must be 17 or older or attend with a parent or guardian. IDs will be required for admittance.

The longest-running midnight movie of all time is a spoof of Hollywood horror movies and Old Dark House melodramas. Guests can become a part of the movie by shouting out lines with the cast as well as throwing props to mock the action on screen.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, November 1, 2019

The Palace Theatre at Six Flags St. Louis

Doors open at 11:00 pm

Pre-show games at 11:15 pm

Movie starts at 11:30 pm