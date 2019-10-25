Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Snickers giving away free bags of candy for Halloween

Posted 8:05 am, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Halloween just wouldn't be the same without all the sweet stuff and this year Snickers is serving up a real treat.

The brand is giving away one million bags of chocolate bars for free.  Snickers originally pledged to dole out its iconic candy if a petition to change the date of Halloween was passed.

Even though the movement proved to be unsuccessful the company is still following through on its promise.  To get a free bag of fun-sized treats, visit www.onemillionsnickers.com and sign up for a gift card.

The deal good through October 31st or while supplies last.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.