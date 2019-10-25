Snickers giving away free bags of candy for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Halloween just wouldn't be the same without all the sweet stuff and this year Snickers is serving up a real treat.

The brand is giving away one million bags of chocolate bars for free. Snickers originally pledged to dole out its iconic candy if a petition to change the date of Halloween was passed.

Even though the movement proved to be unsuccessful the company is still following through on its promise. To get a free bag of fun-sized treats, visit www.onemillionsnickers.com and sign up for a gift card.

The deal good through October 31st or while supplies last.