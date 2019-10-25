Study: New St. Louis County Prosecutor spends $30,000 on food and travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley Extra, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss a recent Post Dispatch investigation into spending by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell on meals on a St. Louis County credit card.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has conducted a study of Bell’s expense records during his first nine months in office. They say he spent more than $30,000 on food and travel. That is about over two thirds more than his predecessor prosecutor Robert McCulloch spent over a comparable period.

Bell defended his spending in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch saying that he needed to spend more to build relationships. He paid back some of the expenses after the newspaper asked for expense records.