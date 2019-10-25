LIVE Video: Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral – Former Presidents Clinton and Obama to speak

Weapon discovered in Hazelwood West student’s backpack

Posted 10:16 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, October 25, 2019

Closeup view of a lock on a school locker with row of lockers and and empty school hallway in background out of focus from depth of field.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A weapon was found in a student’s backpack this morning at Hazelwood West High School, according to a representative from the school district. A phone call was placed to parents this morning about the incident. The district is not treating the situation as a threat.

Administrators were notified about the weapon from a member of the community. The person told them that there was a student on school property with a weapon.

A description of the weapon was not provided by the school district. This matter is being handed over to the police for investigation.

