ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27, 2019

Apple Butter Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: Shops, streets, and restaurants of Kimmswick, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

The Apple Butter Festival Kimmswick is the largest celebration Kimmswick! Come enjoy the small town ambiance, stroll through our streets lined with 500 – 600 food, drink, and craft vendors. The Kimmswick Historical Society will be making and selling its apple butter each day. Park at the Windsor School and catch a bus into town.

http://gokimmswick.com/apple-butter-festival-kimmswick/

Hermann Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: Shops, wineries, and more in Hermann, MO

Oktoberfest weekends feature bier gartens, live music, and food stands.

Admission fee for some events

Times and locations vary…check the website for full details: https://visithermann.com/

Halloween in the CWE

Date: Saturday, October 26 Venue: Maryland and Euclid, Central West End, St. Louis, MO

The can’t-miss celebration of the season. Festivities kick off with fun daytime activities for the whole family. Then, as the sun sets, the party continues with an adults-only bash and costume contest featuring $6,000 in cash and prizes!

11am: Kids’ costume parade & party. The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson.

Noon: Trick or treating at neighborhood businesses

1:00pm: Dog costume parade & party. The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson.

2:00pm: Live entertainment on the main stage at Maryland & Euclid, featuring music, fire dancers and more!

6:00pm-Midnight: Adults-only party, featuring a DJ, fire dancers, hula hoop dancers and more. Costume contest finalists will be announced at 9:30 p.m., and the top three winners at 10pm.

https://cwescene.com/happenings/halloween-in-the-central-west-end/

Gateway Arch Frights & Heights Halloween Celebration

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26 Venue: Gateway Arch Visitor Center

Time: 6:30pm-10:00pm Tickets: $17 per person (ages 3 and up

Trick or Tram: The Arch’s famous Tram Ride to the Top undergoes a spooky makeover. Experience scary sights on the one-of-a-kind 630-foot ride to the top of the Arch. You can also decorate pumpkins, get your face painted, and enjoy live music and stories. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. gatewayarch.com/halloween

Science Spooktacular

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: St. Louis Science Center

Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm both days Admission: Free

At Science Spooktacular, you’ll discover that the things you thought were scary may not be that scary at all. Plus, surprise partners will help you unravel the unexpected and the unknown through science.Bring the whole family in costume to get into the Halloween spirit. Visitors over the age of 12 are requested not to wear masks unless it is for a photo.

https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/science-spooktacular/

Howloween in the Delmar Loop

Date: Sunday, October 27 Venue: The Delmar Loop

Time: Noon-5pm

Enjoy a Scavenger Hunt, Pet Costume Contest, Kids Activities and Surprises!

*Scavenger Hunt through the Delmar Loop -Noon to 3 PM, Cost $5 per person

Register at Craft Alliance, 6640 Delmar

*Pet Costume Contest

Time: 3 PM Venue: Moonrise Hotel

Cost $5 per entry

visittheloop.com

Rural Heritage Day

Date: Saturday, October 26 Venue: Locations in and around Sainte Genevieve, MO

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free (Suggested $3 donation)

Are you looking for a fall festival full of nostalgia, plenty of shopping, great food and interesting exhibits? Sainte Genevieve’s Rural Heritage Day is the perfect chance to experience the days of yesteryear, see demonstrations of how things ‘used to be done’ and explore the shops and attractions of the town’s charming historic district.

https://www.visitstegen.com/signature-events/

https://www.visitstegen.com/upcoming-events/

Déjà Vu Spirit Reunion

Date: Saturday, October 26 Venue: Memorial Cemetery, Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 5:30pm-8:00pm Admission: $10 adults aged 19 and older, $5 students 6-18, 5 and under Free

The cemetery, established in 1787, includes the tombs and grave markers of the area’s earliest French Pioneers, other European emigrants, African American slaves and freemen, Native Americans and a mass grave for victims of a steamboat explosion. This family friendly living history program provides visitors with an intimate look into the lifestyles and happenings in Missouri’s oldest town during the late 18th and 19th centuries.

https://www.visitstegen.com/upcoming-events/

https://www.historicstegen.org/copy-of-basic-1

Legends & Lanterns: A "Spirited" Journey Through Halloween History

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Historic Main Street, St. Charles, MO

Saturday: 11am-8pm, Sunday: Noon-5pm Admission: Free

This Halloween, St. Charles will become a ghost town…literally! Historic Main Street will be invaded by notorious and infamous witches, villains, and spirits from lore and legend will unleash the magic of their enchanted lanterns in order to travel from regions beyond. But don’t worry, these friendly ghouls have more treats to offer than tricks, and they enjoy meeting “little monsters” of all ages.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/legends-and-lanterns/

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: Grant’s Farm, South St. Louis County

Saturday: 6:00pm-11:00pm., Sunday: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Admission: Free, Parking: $15.00

Enjoy the season with a one-of-a-kind celebration, featuring themed shows, a DJ in the Bauernhof courtyard, and themed Deer Park rides with Halloween lights. Entrance opens at 5:30 p.m. & closes at 9:00 p.m.

https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit.html

Halloweekends

Date: Saturday, October 26-27 Venue: St. Louis Zoo

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Mummies and daddies are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins to a day of educational activity stations and animal enrichment throughout the Zoo. Encounter surprises and goodies along the way, along with your favorite costumed characters and entertainment. Spooky Saturday is not a trick-or-treating experience.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/spookysaturday

Boo at the Zoo Nights

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: St. Louis Zoo

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Admission: $7 for Zoo members, $8 for non-members (ages 2+)

Bring your little ghouls and goblins for a non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween experience. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Children 12 and under will receive a treat bag upon exiting. $1 discount for children 2 to 12 in costume with on-site ticket purchase.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booatthezoonights

SLSO: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 (Also Friday) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$70.00

See what happens when Harry discovers a mysterious potions book in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert! Projected onto a giant screen and accompanied by the SLSO, you can join in on Harry’s adventures as never before.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Dear Evan Hansen

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $59.00-$150.00

The pop culture phenomenon and winner of six 2017 Tony Awards and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album makes its St. Louis debut. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/dear-evan-hansen

The Rep: The Lifespan of a Fact

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27 Venue: Loretto Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, Sunday: 2p Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

Celebrated author John D’Agata has just written a sublime and shattering magazine essay that chronicles a teenager’s suicide. But is the story true? When the world’s most neurotically precise fact checker starts dissecting the author’s work, it begins to split at the seams. As the final deadline looms, hard facts square off against emotional truths in a funny and searing high-stakes showdown.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-lifespan-of-a-fact