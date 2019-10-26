× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 25, 2019

This is Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 25, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games:

Kirkwood vs Ladue

Marquette vs Lafayette

Lutheran North vs Chaminade

Helias vs DeSmet

Westminster vs St. Charles West

Francis Howell vs Rock Bridge

Fox 2 Charlie Marlow was joined by Earle Austin Jr to discuss Chaminade and Lutheran North games along with Lift For Life football program.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these prep football games:

Clayton vs Affton

Washington vs Howell North

Orchard Farm vs Duchesne

University City vs St Charles

Earle Austin Jr joined Fox 2 Charlie Marlow once again and they discussed a big game coming up on Saturday, Hazelwood West vs Hazelwood East and a nice shout out to John Burroughs Boys Soccer team.