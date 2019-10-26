Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 25, 2019
This is Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 25, 2019.
Segment One features highlights of these high school football games:
Kirkwood vs Ladue
Marquette vs Lafayette
Lutheran North vs Chaminade
Helias vs DeSmet
Westminster vs St. Charles West
Francis Howell vs Rock Bridge
Fox 2 Charlie Marlow was joined by Earle Austin Jr to discuss Chaminade and Lutheran North games along with Lift For Life football program.
Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these prep football games:
Clayton vs Affton
Washington vs Howell North
Orchard Farm vs Duchesne
University City vs St Charles
Earle Austin Jr joined Fox 2 Charlie Marlow once again and they discussed a big game coming up on Saturday, Hazelwood West vs Hazelwood East and a nice shout out to John Burroughs Boys Soccer team.