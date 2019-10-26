Biking for Books brings gift of learning and exercise to St. Louis students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Biking for Books hosted its 7th annual cycling event Saturday. Founded in 2013 by brothers Faraz and Safi Ahmad, who are avid cyclists, and Barry Bryant, a graduate of St. Louis city schools, they recognized the need for books in city schools and wanted to use a biking event to help out.

Saturday’s event was held at Patrick Henry Elementary near downtown St. Louis. Reading can open the windows to the world and organizers want to make sure kids get the tools they need in order to be successful in life.

“What this means for children they will have access to text book the most fundamental tool for learning,” explains Barry Bryant. “We find that near dear to our heart. I was part of the system. It would be me and eight children sharing a book, making copies, and we are here to level the playing field.”

Over the last five years Biking for Books has donated more than $100,000 dollars to St. Louis area schools.

On Saturday, hundreds of St. Louis Public School District students walked away with new helmets, new bikes, and dozens of books.”

Eigth grader Jyleon Starks was excited and overwhelmed

“It means a lot. We get exercise and to go outside. And it helps us get fit and stuff.”