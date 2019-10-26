Husband of missing woman arrested on child abuse charge

COLUMBIA, Mo._ Police in central Missouri say the husband of missing Columbia woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect.
KOMU reports that 23-year-old Joseph Elledge was arrested Friday. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

Police say Elledge is the husband of 28-year-old Menqi Ji Elledge, who was last seen on Oct. 9 and reported missing by her husband the next day. Police said Friday that they believe foul play is suspected in her disappearance and have opened a criminal investigation.

Columbia Police spokesman Steven Sapp says evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during officers’ investigation into Menqi Ji Elledge’s disappearance.
