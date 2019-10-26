× Power is out at New Orleans’ main airport as Olga drops heavy rain on the Gulf Coast

More than 73,000 customers were without power in the New Orleans area Saturday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga moved across the Gulf Coast.

Olga was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday night, but is still expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley and western Tennessee Valley could receive 3-6 inches of rain, forecasters said.

The storm began causing disruptions early on Saturday. Entergy New Orleans reported that thousands of customers were without power as of 6 a.m. ET. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said on Twitter that it lost power due to thunderstorms in the area. The airport said travelers may experience some delays.

Olga, previously a tropical depression, was upgraded to a tropical storm Friday afternoon. A tropical depression has wind speeds of less than 39 mph, while a tropical storm can reach wind speeds of up to 73 mph. The NHC defines a post-tropical cyclone as a storm that still carries heavy rain and high winds but no longer has some of the characteristics that would classify it as a tropical storm.

Coastal flooding from above normal tides and isolated tornadoes are possible Saturday as the storm moves in, the weather service said. There are currently no tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.