Shaw Park Ice Rink closed this winter; demolition and rebuild coming soon

CLAYTON, Mo. – It’s winter tradition: lace up the skates and spend the holidays at the Shaw Park Ice Rink.

But this year, the rink on South Brentwood Boulevard will be empty.

After years of planning, the City of Clayton has secured funding to begin its much-anticipated project to demolish the nearly 60-year-old rink and build a new one.

The rink promises to be a state-of-the-art facility that could operate year-round and not just 10 weeks out of the year, Clayton Parks & Recreation Director Patty DeForrest said.

“It will be exciting to have a new facility that will serve skating. But also could be used during summer for events. For movie nights. For basketball. For all kinds of sports,” DeForrest said.

Making that happen will require a full-scale demolition and rebuild from south of the pool to north of the tennis center. The main building will be torn down, along with the rink, which officials say is outdated and in need of repair. The new rink will be large enough for high school ice hockey games.

The total price tag: $10.2 million.

One add-on to be determined – a roof.

“We can build it with or without a cover. We’re hoping that it has that. Because then I think it really becomes usable. It protects you from rain and sun and wind,” DeForrest said.

It all depends whether Clayton can raise an additional $4 million (bringing the total to about $14 million) to make that happen. DeForrest said the city is seeking grants.

Without a cover, she said, the project will be an incredible improvement.

As for when the rink will open? By the end of 2020.

“And hopefully getting some skating in right before the holidays,” she said.