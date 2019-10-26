St. Louis man gets life for killing disabled neighbor

ST. LOUIS _ A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his disabled neighbor in 2017. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Barry Anderson was sentenced Friday after a jury in August found him guilty of second-degree murder and other counts in the July 2017 shooting death of Darryl Smith.

Smith was found dead in his apartment. Police say he was unarmed, disabled and walked with a cane.

Surveillance video showed Anderson entering Smith’s apartment and leaving a few minutes later. Police later found handgun with Smith’s blood on the barrel, hidden in a ceramic lion at Anderson’s girlfriend’s home.

At trial, Anderson claimed self-defense during a robbery attempt.
