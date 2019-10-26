The Thread: We’ll Meet at the Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area just got a big, new attraction: It's the St. Louis Wheel! What a great place for fun, friends, and fellowship. You know you don't have to get out of your lane to impact people; it can happen where you already are.

Like Bill with Helping Hands and Horses. He is using his passion for kids and horses to move to the needs of those with special needs. Or Rollin' For Backstoppers, who found a way to support the families of fallen first responders through their love of roller skating.

How about Love Packages? They found their mission just by taking what they have and getting it into the hands of those who need it. And then there's my friend Amy Holland Pennell, who achieved her goal of becoming an actress and is now using her gifts to reach others for Christ. Your wheelhouse for serving may just be right where you are! Catch the vision Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.