Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison in fatal overdose case

Posted 10:11 am, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, October 26, 2019

Cody Gregg was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to court records.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. – A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to delivering a controlled substance to a teenager who died last year of a drug overdose.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 20-year-old Reanna R. Salas of Cary was sentenced Friday by a McHenry County judge after she apologized to the mother of 19-year-old Rachel Ramirez, who died after overdosing on Xanax. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a drug induced homicide charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The sentencing comes seven months after Jacob Reis pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Ramirez’s death and received the same 4-year sentence.

Prosecutors say that Reis obtained the drug from Salas and then gave it to Ramirez.

