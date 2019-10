Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has experienced a great deal of momentum. Recently, Major League Soccer awarded St. Louis a new team and a new soccer stadium is coming.

Mike Konzen, Design Downtown STL Advisory committee member, sits down with Fox 2 with information on how to help with future plans to design Downtown St. Louis and their October 29th open house.

For more information, visit designdowntownstl.org