St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Antonio Doyle – October 26, 2019

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for Saturday, October 26, 2019 is Lutheran North football player Antonio Doyle.

Doyle helped his Crusaders team finish off a perfect 8-0 regular season on Friday, October 25. Lutheran North beat Chaminade 43-14.

Doyle was a beast on offense and defense. The tight end and linebacker scored three touchdowns on offense. Doyle caught one TD pass and ran for two more scores. Doyle also collected several tackles and one quarterback sack in the Lutheran North victory.

Congrats to Antonio Doyle, the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.