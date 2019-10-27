St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Antonio Doyle – October 26, 2019
The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for Saturday, October 26, 2019 is Lutheran North football player Antonio Doyle.
Doyle was a beast on offense and defense. The tight end and linebacker scored three touchdowns on offense. Doyle caught one TD pass and ran for two more scores. Doyle also collected several tackles and one quarterback sack in the Lutheran North victory.
Congrats to Antonio Doyle, the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.